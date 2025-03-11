All-Tournament team after Deerfield’s Large School win over Tabor

It's all about playing your best hockey at the right time.
Deerfield and Tabor certainly knew that.
The season came down to the No. 2 Big Green and the No. 5 Seawolves in the Large School championship. In the end, Deerfield took a 2-0 win in a goalie duel to earn their first title since 2001.
The Big Green made a legitimate late push for the Elite 8 down the stretch. Their road in the tournament featured a dramatic comeback against No. 7 Milton Academy, 3-2 in overtime, in the quarterfinals before a 3-1 win over No. 6 Kent in the semis.
Tabor, meanwhile, had to win a pair of one-goal upsets to reach the championship. The Seawolves came back in the third period for a 2-1 win over No. 4 Phillips Exeter in the first round. Then, they took down No. 1 Thayer in overtime, 3-2.
Various players throughout the tournament had outstanding showings. Let’s dive into this year’s Patsy Odden Large School All-Tournament team and MVP.