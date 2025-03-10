New England Hockey Journal

Prep Schools

All-tournament team after Cushing’s Elite 8 win over Dexter Southfield

Max Dineen scored the eventual game-winning goal for Cushing in the Elite 8 final. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

No, it wasn't the Cushing team that lost only two times in the regular season that won the Elite 8. And no, it wasn't the Cushing team that won 18 of its final 19 regular season games that won the Elite 8 either.

Instead, it was the Cushing team, which had no Division 1-committed forwards, a new head coach, and multiple slumps. The team that wasn't even in the Elite 8 picture in February went on to win it all.

The Penguins took care of business in the Elite 8. It started with a 6-3 win over Brunswick and continued with a 4-1 win at Deerfield.

Their closest game came in Sunday's final. They entered the third period with a 2-1 lead, but it immediately evaporated. With the way Dexter had been playing of late, it looked like they might make it three straight Elite 8 final losses for Cushing.

But the Penguins battled back, scoring two in the second half of the period to win, 4-3.

Various players had outstanding tournaments. Here's a look at our Elite 8 All-Tournament Team and MVP.

