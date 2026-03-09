Will Bagot made an incredible 48 saves, leading Avon to an Elite 8 title. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

A No. 8 seed won the Elite 8 in New England boys prep hockey. What else is there to say?

Avon Old Farms took on No. 1 Dexter Southfield, No. 5 Hotchkiss and No. 2 St. Mark's and outscored them 13-4. The Winged Beavers dealt with injuries all season, lost a top forward in Ethan Gingeleskie (West Hartford, Conn.) during the Elite 8 and even lost starting goalie Anthony Palmer (Lynnfield, Mass.) two minutes into the championship.

They didn't miss a beat.

There were many high-end performances in the 2026 big dance, but these players stood out the most.

Here is our MVP of the Elite 8, along with our all-tournament team.