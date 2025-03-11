New England Hockey Journal

Prep Schools

All-tournament team after Andover’s Large School win over Westminster

Avatar photo
By

Zachary Skowronek (left) and Andover won the Large School Tournament. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

Phillips Andover made waves when it won the Flood-Marr Tournament for the first time in school history in December. But after that win, the Big Blue were up-and-down through January and early February.

Then head coach Paul Tortorella's team stabilized at the perfect time, winning six of their final seven games.

That led Andover to trouncing Trinity-Pawling, 6-0, in the Large School quarterfinals. Then came a stunning, 7-0, win at Avon Old Farms in the semis before taking down Westminster, 4-1, in the championship.

The Large School field was the most stunning of the bunch, as the No. 3 and 5 seeds met in the title game.

Here is our All-tournament team and MVP.

