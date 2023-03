Josh Iby celebrated scoring his first goal of the game on Sunday. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

The MIAA boys hockey championships did not disappoint on Sunday.

There were stunning upsets (I'm looking at you, Nashoba), last-minute goals (yes, that's you, Pope Francis) and overtime thrillers (looking back at you, Nashoba, and you too, Norwell).

Along with exciting action, many big players rose to the top.

Here is the all-championship day team for MIAA boys hockey.