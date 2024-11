The big boost for the program came when Eric Lang took over as head coach in 2016. Lang had previously played for AIC from 1994-98.

The reason is “budgetary issues and the changing landscape of NCAA athletics,” according to College Hockey Insider’s Mike McMahon .

American International College’s hockey program will move back down to Division 2 at the end of this season.

In 2018-19, just his third season at the helm, AIC won the Atlantic Hockey championship over Niagara. The Yellow Jackets earned a spot in the NCAA tournament and upset St. Cloud State before falling to Denver in the regional final.

The Yellow Jackets were a powerhouse in 2019-20, but the tournament was canceled due to COVID-19. That didn’t stop AIC’s momentum, however, as Lang’s bunch won Atlantic Hockey the next two seasons and earned spots in the NCAA tournament.

Most recently, AIC lost in the Atlantic Hockey championship in the spring to RIT.

Lang issued a statement on X Tuesday afternoon: “AIC has been the place I’ve called my home for over 15 years of my life, as a player, a graduate assistant and head men’s ice hockey coach. There have been some stops here and there along the way, but something always brings me back to the institution I love.

“The information shared with me today by our administration is saddening for all who have touched our program. No longer competing at the highest level, especially considering the incredible success we’ve had as a team over the past six years, is tough to grasp.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank each and every player, staff member and alumnus that I’ve been privileged to coach and work alongside during my nine seasons here. Together, we have achieved things that many thought impossible. I also feel the need to share how indebted I am to coach Gary Wright, the heart and soul of AIC hockey. I am beyond blessed to have played and learned from you, coach.

“While this news is difficult, I am committed to turning the page quickly. Our current team deserves every ounce of energy and support from our staff over the next four and a half months. Our goals remain unchanged. We are determined to win Atlantic Hockey and earn a spot in the NCAA tournament.”

AIC is 2-6-1 through nine games so far this season.