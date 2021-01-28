After win 1,100, BC’s Jerry York still inspires players, coaches on both sides of the ledger

Jerry York and the BC Eagles are aiming for their 18th Hockey East regular-season title in a few weeks’ time. (Getty Images)

Mike Cavanaugh is in his eighth season as the University of Connecticut head coach, but he hasn’t forgotten his roots alongside the sport’s all-time greatest mentor.

Though Cavanaugh (North Andover, Mass.) certainly wished his Huskies could take points out of back-to-back games against his former boss Jerry York’s top-ranked Boston College team over the weekend, Saturday night’s encounter at Freitas Ice Forum — a 4-2 win for the Eagles — still had a special ending.

“I told him that I helped him get enough wins. I didn’t need to help him get one more,” Cavanaugh said after York reached yet another milestone in his historic career with his 1,100th career victory. The two spent 18 years together on the Eagles bench before Cavanaugh’s move to UConn, winning four national championships and nine Hockey East tournament titles with BC.