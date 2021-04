J.P. Turner (Falmouth, Mass.) netted four goals in 19 games with the Sioux Falls Stampede earlier this season. (Sioux Falls Stampede)

One of J.P. Turner’s favorite quotes is, “Rome wasn’t built in a day.” The 18-year-old center keeps the quote tucked away in the back of his mind as he continues to develop as a hockey player.

“Everything isn’t going to come all at once,” Turner said.

The 5-foot-11, 194-pounder is right. But his blossoming hockey career is certainly moving in the right direction.