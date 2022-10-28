Richard Gallant posted 43 points in his freshman season at St. Mark's. (Adam Richins/St. Mark's)

A smile comes across Carl Corazzini’s face.

We’re in a tight office at the front of St. Mark’s Athletic Center and the Framingham, Mass., native is recalling the first time he got a glimpse of Richard Gallant (Concord, Mass.) on the ice.

During the 2020-21 season, COVID-19 wreaked havoc on the schedule, and prep teams were looking for other opponents. One day midway through that season, St. Mark’s was to play the Junior Bruins at New England Sports Center.

Corazzini and his squad arrived early and to kill time, the head coach was watching the game before — Gallant’s Islanders team taking on the Minutemen Flames.

Gallant, an eighth-grader at the time, had six points and was hard to miss. But for Corazzini, it was two instances that stuck out most.