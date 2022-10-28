New England Hockey Journal

Prep Schools

After an elite first year, Richard Gallant ready to take next steps for St. Mark’s

Avatar photo
By

Richard Gallant posted 43 points in his freshman season at St. Mark's. (Adam Richins/St. Mark's)

A smile comes across Carl Corazzini’s face.

We’re in a tight office at the front of St. Mark’s Athletic Center and the Framingham, Mass., native is recalling the first time he got a glimpse of Richard Gallant (Concord, Mass.) on the ice.

During the 2020-21 season, COVID-19 wreaked havoc on the schedule, and prep teams were looking for other opponents. One day midway through that season, St. Mark’s was to play the Junior Bruins at New England Sports Center.

Corazzini and his squad arrived early and to kill time, the head coach was watching the game before — Gallant’s Islanders team taking on the Minutemen Flames.

Gallant, an eighth-grader at the time, had six points and was hard to miss. But for Corazzini, it was two instances that stuck out most.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

After an elite first year, Richard Gallant ready to take next steps for St. Mark’s

A smile comes across Carl Corazzini’s face. We’re in a tight office at the front of St. Mark’s Athletic Center and the Framingham, Mass., native…
Read More

13 standout players from 15O Beast Playoffs

ATTLEBORO, Mass. — The Neponset Valley River Rats, the top-ranked team in Massachusetts, captured the championship at the 15 Only division of the Beast Series…
Read More

Watch list: 10 players who could shine this season in Division 3

Division 3 hockey is back. After a season that saw two of the region’s players – forward Ryan Black of Babson and goalie Conor O’Brien…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter