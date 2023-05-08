Advice to future USHL prospects from ex-prep hockey players

Will Hughes is committed to Harvard. (Muskegon Lumberjacks)

Last week, 141 players were drafted in Phase 1 of the United States Hockey League Draft. Even more were selected in Phase 2. Dozens of players will soon consider whether to leave the familiar confines of the New England prep school landscape for a new challenge in the junior hockey world.

That means leaving behind the comforts of home — family, friends and school. The USHL is a feeder league for top-level college hockey, and for many players, it’s the first introduction to the professional ranks.

But it can be a jarring experience. Mom and Dad are no longer nearby. The structure of school is gone, with players having to navigate a more grown-up schedule that blends hockey, education and free time. More is expected of them, both as hockey players and as young men maturing into adults.

It’s a path dozens of New Englanders have already undertaken. More will decide in the coming months whether to exit the prep school scene and join new USHL clubs. So we spoke to several players who matriculated from the New England prep school scene into the USHL last season.

What advice do they have for players making the decision about whether to join the USHL? And what do they recommend those players do once they get there?