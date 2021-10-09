Accolades for 2006 defensemen and goalies

Owen Keefe (Saugus, Mass.) is one of the most poised blueliners at the 16-level, and he’s playing a year up. (Al Aleman/USA Hockey)

New England Hockey Journal recently recognized some of the top-performing 2006-born forwards. That analysis was based on viewings of select teams and players in September and continues with defensemen and goaltenders of note.

This is not a representation of every team in competition, as we continue to work our way through the schedule to see as many split-season and full-season teams from the 18-U level all the way down to bantam major. In the context of who we have been able to see on any given weekend or extended tournament, these are the players who have stood out.

Unlike the forwards, we’re taking a different approach and have identified three top 2006 two-way defenders. By the end of the fall season, we will see if any one of them is able to separate from the pack, but this trio has talent and upside in spades. All of them deserve recognition.

This piece analyzes the early action and is meant to raise the profile of the players mentioned here, who are on their respective 15-only teams unless otherwise noted.

Future pieces will analyze other 2006 players and teams and look for risers who make a positive impact across the age various age groups competing in the region and those observed at the Fall Classic event in Pittsburgh.