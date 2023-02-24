Jenna Chaplain looks to have St. Mary's Lynn in position for a title. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

Jenna Chaplain has accomplished a lot over her six-year hockey career with St. Mary’s Lynn, tallying more than 100 career goals and over 200 career points.

As great as those milestones are, the Peabody, Mass., native would like nothing more than to close her out high school career as a Massachusetts girls hockey Division 1 state champion, something the program has not accomplished since 2013. Last year’s team lost to Acton-Boxboro, 5-4, in overtime in the quarterfinals. St. Mary's has only lost one game all year.

“The team having success is really important to me because we want to win a state championship,” she said. “We have 10 seniors on this team, so it’s all or nothing for us. But by getting there, hitting those goals are actually pretty cool.”

“I think this group is really hungry,” coach Frank Pagliuca said.