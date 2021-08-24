Warwick, R.I., native Ryan Buckley will be a senior defenseman at St. George's School this coming season. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

St. George's defenseman Ryan Buckley isn’t the most outspoken individual off the ice. He isn’t the flashiest player on it, either.

Instead, a steady, reliable demeanor is what makes the Warwick, R.I., native stand out.

“Ryan is a quiet kid by nature in the best of ways,” St. George's head coach Jeff Dwyer said. “He’s one of those guys when he has something to say, guys listen because he's not a rah-rah guy that is constantly talking. He's very thoughtful."

On the ice, it's much of the same for the rising senior defenseman, who relies on a defense-first approach to be an effective player in all areas of the ice.