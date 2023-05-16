Donovan O'Neil spent two seasons at Dexter Southfield from 2019-21. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The North American Hockey League (NAHL) Robertson Cup National Championship will take place May 19-23, 2023 at the Fogarty Ice Arena in Blaine, Minn.

While the final four teams standing do not include any of the three organizations from New England, there are a handful of connections to the New England region.

The Maryland Black Bears, winners of the Eastern Division, are familiar with this area having beaten the Northeast Generals and Maine Nordiques en route to the final four.

While Maryland undoubtedly has the most connections to New England, the Austin Bruins, Minnesota Wilderness, and Oklahoma Warriors also have familiar faces from the past and future.