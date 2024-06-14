Dexter Southfield celebrates scoring in the Large School championship game. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Despite all the wins and losses and players committed to Division 1 and 3 college hockey programs, there was no bigger story in boys prep hockey than Dexter Southfield's announcement that the boys of Brookline, Mass., were moving to a full-season model.

"How are you staying ahead of the curve?" Dexter boys coach Dan Donato said at the time. "We're just trying to stay ahead of the curve."

There is constant talk around the rinks of prep hockey needing to change. This was a big step in that direction.

It won't be the last.

In the third installment of our boys prep coaches survey, we asked coaches about the state of prep hockey. What do they think about the idea of a full-season model? What about players leaving prior to graduation to join junior teams? Both are topics that have been at the forefront of prep hockey discussion over the last 12 months.

And, most importantly, are they confident in prep hockey?

Let's dive in. All coaches were granted anonymity.