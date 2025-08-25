New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Prospects

A different kind of year: 5 storylines to watch in 2025 fall hockey

Avatar photo
By

The Neponset Valley River Rats and Yale Jr. Bulldogs are two of the most prominent fall teams. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

As I stood watching Foxboro Prep League action on Wednesday night, I couldn't help but think about how much I will be at Foxboro Sports Center over the next three months.

Foxboro Sports Center and New England Sports Village and New England Sports Center and Icenter and Enfield Twin Rinks and...the list could go on.

All are popular destinations for fall hockey, which begins this week.

Fall hockey may look a bit different this season. Yes, some teams always change. However, with the CHL ruling, players are at QMJHL camps right now, and it's unknown where certain players will suit up this fall and winter.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

A different kind of year: 5 storylines to watch in 2025 fall hockey

As I stood watching Foxboro Prep League action on Wednesday night, I couldn't help but think about how much I will be at Foxboro Sports…
Read More

Rocco Pelosi commits to Boston College

Boston College is well known for being a top destination for high-end talent. That continued on Sunday. Rocco Pelosi committed to Boston College. He has…
Read More

Who are the top uncommitted ’07 defenders to track?

Some 2007-born players will play college hockey this fall, but that's far from the majority of '07s. In New England prep hockey, various '07s are…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter