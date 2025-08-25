The Neponset Valley River Rats and Yale Jr. Bulldogs are two of the most prominent fall teams. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

As I stood watching Foxboro Prep League action on Wednesday night, I couldn't help but think about how much I will be at Foxboro Sports Center over the next three months.

Foxboro Sports Center and New England Sports Village and New England Sports Center and Icenter and Enfield Twin Rinks and...the list could go on.

All are popular destinations for fall hockey, which begins this week.

Fall hockey may look a bit different this season. Yes, some teams always change. However, with the CHL ruling, players are at QMJHL camps right now, and it's unknown where certain players will suit up this fall and winter.