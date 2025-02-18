Jack Harney is in his first season with the Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks in the NAHL. (Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks)

As Jack Harney was making the biggest move of his life, his mind was elsewhere.

Harney, 19, graduated from St. Sebastian’s last spring and, still uncommitted for college, opted to play for the Danbury Junior Hat Tricks in the North American Hockey League. Though it wasn’t far from home, Harney (Needham, Mass.) was set to move into a billet house prior to the current season.

Harney’s parents, Joe and Jen, had just finished moving their son’s belongings into the house and were about to say goodbye when Harney blurted out what was on his mind.

“I think there’s something wrong,” Harney said.