New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Prospects

A crucial save: How speaking up led Jack Harney to discover he had gigantism

Avatar photo
By

Jack Harney is in his first season with the Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks in the NAHL. (Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks)

As Jack Harney was making the biggest move of his life, his mind was elsewhere.

Harney, 19, graduated from St. Sebastian’s last spring and, still uncommitted for college, opted to play for the Danbury Junior Hat Tricks in the North American Hockey League. Though it wasn’t far from home, Harney (Needham, Mass.) was set to move into a billet house prior to the current season.

Harney’s parents, Joe and Jen, had just finished moving their son’s belongings into the house and were about to say goodbye when Harney blurted out what was on his mind.

“I think there’s something wrong,” Harney said.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Caroline Doherty

16 standout forwards from the Hingham Showcase

HINGHAM, Mass. — Some of the best teams in girls MIAA hockey took to the ice to kick off the annual Hingham Showcase on Monday.…
Read More

A crucial save: How speaking up led Jack Harney to discover he had gigantism

As Jack Harney was making the biggest move of his life, his mind was elsewhere. Harney, 19, graduated from St. Sebastian’s last spring and, still…
Read More

Division 3: A clinch for Curry, an emotional return at Endicott

It was a weekend that removed any doubt about which Division 3 team is the best in New England right now. Facing its two biggest…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter