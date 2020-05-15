A closer look at New England’s top 2002 birth-year players

Matt Beniers chalked up 25 goals with Team USA's U-18 and USHL team in 2019-20. (Rena Laverty/USA Hockey)

Coming after the 2001s, the ’02s in New England had a tough act to follow. While the birth year won’t go down as one of the best in the history of hockey in the region, there are some good players.

The undisputed top ’02 in New England is Matt Beniers. The Hingham, Mass., native has a late birthday so he’s not eligible until the 2021 NHL draft. The USA Hockey NTDP alum has accelerated school to be able to arrive at Harvard this fall.

After Beniers, there are 33 other New England ’02s currently committed to a Division 1 college hockey program. The top 13 players in this birth year are all committed to a Hockey East, ECAC Hockey, Big Ten or NCHC school. After that, some uncommitted players start to sprinkle in, even ahead of some players with a college logo next to their name.