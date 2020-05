Jayden Struble was selected 46th overall by the Montreal Canadiens during the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. (Kevin Light/Getty Images)

The 2001 birth year is a deep and talented one when it comes to hockey players in New England.

Eight players heard their names called at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft in Vancouver, and four or five more are likely to be selected in the upcoming 2020 draft.

Many of the top players in Bantam and Midget have remained at the top of the list now. Not that he wasn’t always a good player, but Minnesota Wild prospect and Boston College left wing Matt Boldy saw his stock improve probably more than his peers.