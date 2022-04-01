A championship two years in the making: Kent relishing its spot on top

Eighteen months.
That’s how long Kent School and the rest of the NEPSAC hockey world had been waiting for a chance to vie for a championship after the shutdown of the 2020-21 campaign.
On March 6, that pandemic-induced journey finally came to an end as Dale Reinhardt’s second-seeded Lions defeated the No. 1 Brunswick Bruins, 4-2, in the NEPSAC Martin/Earl championship, securing the program’s second Large School trophy in its past three attempts.
“It’s great. I’m just so happy for our seniors,” said Reinhardt, who led the Lions to a 17-8-0 regular-season record and the brink of an Elite 8 playoff berth, before downing No. 6 Loomis Chaffee and No. 3 Phillips Exeter at home en route to the final on the road.