A championship two years in the making: Kent relishing its spot on top

Kent players celebrated their title after the final game. (Kent School photo)

Eighteen months.

That’s how long Kent School and the rest of the NEPSAC hockey world had been waiting for a chance to vie for a championship after the shutdown of the 2020-21 campaign.

On March 6, that pandemic-induced journey finally came to an end as Dale Reinhardt’s second-seeded Lions defeated the No. 1 Brunswick Bruins, 4-2, in the NEPSAC Martin/Earl championship, securing the program’s second Large School trophy in its past three attempts.

“It’s great. I’m just so happy for our seniors,” said Reinhardt, who led the Lions to a 17-8-0 regular-season record and the brink of an Elite 8 playoff berth, before downing No. 6 Loomis Chaffee and No. 3 Phillips Exeter at home en route to the final on the road.