New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
High Schools

9 unforgettable moments from the boys MIAA championships

Avatar photo
By

Johnny Tighe dives through center ice after scoring the game-winner for St. John's Prep. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

There was a feeling going into Sunday that the MIAA boys hockey matchups were going to be...meh.

In Division 1, there was powerhouse No. 1 St. John's Prep against No. 11 Winchester. The Red and Black were a Cinderella team but...could they hang with the Eagles? Then, in Division 2, No. 1 Tewksbury, also a powerhouse, was taking on No. 11 Boston Latin. Again, a No. 1 vs. a No. 11. In Division 3, No. 1 Nauset was going to battle No. 6 Marblehead. The closest matchup looked to be in Division 4 with No. 5 Dover-Sherborn/Weston and No. 6 Hanover.

The Division 4 game ended up being the least dramatic.

Instead, it was a day full of upsets and almost upsets, along with a giant controversy. It was a phenomenal batch of hockey games to watch.

Here are the nine most memorable moments from the four boys games. Patrick Donnelly has you covered for the girls.

Let's dive in.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

9 unforgettable moments from the boys MIAA championships

There was a feeling going into Sunday that the MIAA boys hockey matchups were going to be...meh. In Division 1, there was powerhouse No. 1…
Read More
Maeve Gallagher

6 unforgettable moments from the girls MIAA championships

March Madness might not have started until Tuesday, but there was plenty of madness during the MIAA hockey championships at TD Garden on Sunday. In…
Read More
Bella Freitas

10 standouts from the MIAA girls championship games

That's a wrap on the high school hockey season. On Sunday, the MIAA state championships took over TD Garden in what's always one of the…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter