9 unforgettable moments from the boys MIAA championships

Johnny Tighe dives through center ice after scoring the game-winner for St. John's Prep. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

There was a feeling going into Sunday that the MIAA boys hockey matchups were going to be...meh.

In Division 1, there was powerhouse No. 1 St. John's Prep against No. 11 Winchester. The Red and Black were a Cinderella team but...could they hang with the Eagles? Then, in Division 2, No. 1 Tewksbury, also a powerhouse, was taking on No. 11 Boston Latin. Again, a No. 1 vs. a No. 11. In Division 3, No. 1 Nauset was going to battle No. 6 Marblehead. The closest matchup looked to be in Division 4 with No. 5 Dover-Sherborn/Weston and No. 6 Hanover.

The Division 4 game ended up being the least dramatic.

Instead, it was a day full of upsets and almost upsets, along with a giant controversy. It was a phenomenal batch of hockey games to watch.

Here are the nine most memorable moments from the four boys games. Patrick Donnelly has you covered for the girls.

Let's dive in.