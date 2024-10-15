New Hampton-bound Addy Peel stood out on the blue line for the Valley Jr. Warriors. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

HAVERHILL, Mass. — The Haverhill Valley Forum was abuzz over the long weekend with women's college hockey prospects and impact players in girls prep hockey.

The CPC Columbus Day Showcase featured 12 total teams in both the U16 and U19 age groups.

Among the U19s, I caught the Valley Jr. Warriors U19 Tier 1s' tilt against the Boston Americans U19 Tier 1s on Saturday evening. On Sunday, I saw the Warriors take on the VJW U16 Tier 1s as well as the Americans against their U16 Tier 1 squad. Boston Hockey Academy, in its first season with a girls U19 AAA squad, also took on both U16 squads.

There were plenty of college commits who impressed this weekend, be it Vermont-bound Phillips Exeter start Maria Gray, Northeastern commit and Phillips Andover junior Lilly McInerney (North Reading, Mass.) or Lawrence Academy standout Geena Cookinham (Gilmanton Ironworks, NH), who's headed to Norwich.

But what about the uncommitted players among the U19s? Let's dive into nine who stood out.