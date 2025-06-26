9 uncommitted standouts from Week 3 of Foxboro Prep League

Drew Karlovits was outstanding for BC High this past winter. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

FOXBORO, Mass. — The third week of Foxboro Prep League games got underway on Wednesday night at the Foxboro Sports Center.

USA Hockey's Select 16 Camp began on Wednesday, too, so some high-end '09s were missing from action. Select Camps will run through mid-July, so attendance may not be perfect over the next few weeks.

While it's certainly summer hockey, Wednesday's Foxboro Prep League games did feature a number of goals and it gives players a chance to get into competitive games during the summer months.

Here are nine uncommitted standouts from the third week.