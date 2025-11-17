Kamryn Moors was a stout defensive presence for Mid Fairfield. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

BEDFORD, Mass. – Defense was the name of the game at the Edge Sports Center on Sunday.

After a hard-fought, defensive battle, the 16U Mid Fairfield CT Stars and East Coast Wizards settled for a 1-1 draw in a New England Girls Hockey League clash.

Mid Fairfield struck first as Allison Sha opened the scoring with 4:55 to go in the first, burying a chance off the rush.

The Wizards answered when Yale commit Paisley Meyer (Greenland, N.H.) cashed in to the left of the net with 3:53 left in the second period.

Both defenses bent but didn't break the rest of the way as each came up with crucial penalty kills down the stretch.

Let's dive into nine uncommitted standouts from the NEGHL action.