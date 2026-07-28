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9 uncommitted standout forwards from 2026 Beantown Classic

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Milana Shuman is a rising junior at Deerfield. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)
Milana Shuman is a rising junior at Deerfield. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

MARLBORO, Mass. — Another Beantown Classic is in the books.

The last three days had some of the best prospects in New England, across the country and even Canada flock to Massachusetts for one of the summer’s biggest girls hockey showcases.

I made it out to the trusty New England Sports Center on Saturday morning to take in some action across the Futures Red 19U division. With 60 Futures Red teams in the field, I couldn't see everyone play. Here are the teams I caught:

  • Boston Junior Eagles Maroon
  • Connecticut Polar Bears Major
  • Fury U19 (Minn.)
  • Indiana All-Stars
  • Mid Fairfield Stars 1
  • Wade Warriors

Many prospects who are already in the collegiate ranks or have commitments in hand showed out, but what about those who’ve yet to find landing spots or those who still aren’t eligible to commit?

We'll get to the defenders and goalies who impressed later this week. For now, we'll break down the forward standouts.

Let's dive in.

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