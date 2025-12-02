New England Hockey Journal

Girls

9 uncommitted 19U standouts from 2025 Mass. state tournament

Abby Richardson
Abby Richardson was a difference-maker for NAHA. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

MARLBORO, Mass. — The 19U Mass. state tournament is always some of the best hockey to watch on the calendar.

There are tons of Division 1 commits to watch, most of them prep hockey stars.

Teams like Assabet and the Massachusetts Spitfires, in particular, have rosters that are almost completely filled with college-committed players. Sunday's championship between the two featured 25 D1 commits, plus several others committed to Division 3 or other sports.

Plenty of those commits impressed throughout the weekend.

You had Maggie Berleth (Manchester, N.H.; Brown) and Elizabeth Allen (Brookline, Mass.; New Hampshire), among others, for Assabet. Ellie Lachance (West Hartford, Conn.; Colby) and Quinn Taylor (Centerville, Mass.; Boston University) were among NAHA's best. Evelyn Lacey (Braintree, Mass.; Brown) and Maddie Lahah (North Attleboro, Mass.; Yale) were two of the Spitfires' top players. Meanwhile, Addy Peel (Scarborough, Maine; Vermont) and Keira Bruen (West Roxbury, Mass.; Cornell) continually impressed for the Valley Junior Warriors, as did Ellie Beigel (Natick, Mass.; SUNY Plattsburgh) for the Minuteman Lady Flames and Erin Flaherty (Boston, Mass.; BU) for the Boston Junior Eagles. Faith Baratta (Clarkson) was among Lovell Academy's best, as were Kate Glantz (Burlington, Mass.; Brown) and Sadie Bellissimo (RPI) for the East Coast Wizards.

But what about the uncommitted prospects?

These nine stood out.

