New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Prospects

9 uncommitted 18U defenders from Eastern Hockey Federation Showcase

Avatar photo
By

Aiden MacIsaac at USA Hockey's Select 17 Camp this past summer. (USA Hockey)

MARLBORO, Mass. — It wouldn't be a weekend in the fall without a hockey showcase.

The Eastern Hockey Federation hosted one this past weekend at the New England Sports Center across the 18U, 16U and 15O age groups.

I watched the 18Us this weekend. It’s an interesting time for them. While some are committed, many aren’t and are looking to play their best in front of college coaches. Some haven’t even hit their stride yet and are late-bloomers.

All of these players listed below are projected to be impactful come the winter. Just how impactful will they be?

Let's dive into nine uncommitted 18U defensemen and goalies from this past weekend. A separate story was done on 12 uncommitted 18U forwards on Monday.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

9 uncommitted 18U defenders from Eastern Hockey Federation Showcase

MARLBORO, Mass. — It wouldn't be a weekend in the fall without a hockey showcase. The Eastern Hockey Federation hosted one this past weekend at…
Read More

College hockey commitments: Where will the ’06 boys be playing?

It's no secret that New England is a hotbed for college hockey. Everyone has their own path to college hockey. Some grow up playing in…
Read More
Maggie Averill

5 uncommitted standouts from U19 East Coast Wizards’ win over Assabet Valley

CONCORD, Mass. — Much of the region was subjected to the slog that was New England football on Sunday afternoon, but for those of us…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter