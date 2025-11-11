New England Hockey Journal

9 uncommitted 16U standouts from the Mass. State Tournament

Troy Hamelin had a great showing over the weekend. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

MARLBORO, Mass. — Of the four Tier 1 championships on Sunday, there was no doubt which game was the most exciting.

I don't find myself often getting super invested in fall hockey results. But as the clock ticked down in the third period and into overtime of the 16U championship, I found myself on the edge of my seat. It was also no coincidence that numerous parents and children with no stake in the game gathered around the windows looking on at New England Sports Center's Rink 1 to watch.

That said, the championship wasn't emblematic of the 16U slate throughout the fall. It had less high-end talent than in previous seasons — and that goes for the entire region.

Still, some players showed major progress and have positioned themselves for big prep and high school seasons. Many of the players in this story fit that bill.

Here are nine uncommitted 16U standouts from the Mass. State Tournament this weekend.

Let's dive in.

