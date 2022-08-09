9 top prospects from the Beantown Summer Classic Committed Division

A Cushing forward, Landan Resendes (Hudson, Mass.) was a Beantown Summer Classic standout. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

MARLBORO, Mass. — College coaches and NHL scouts came to the New England Sports Center on Sunday and Monday to watch the 2022 Beantown Summer Classic’s Committed Division.

Contrary to the name of the division, almost half of the players were uncommitted. It was still a good opportunity for viewings on two late 2004 birth-year players — Dexter Southfield defenseman Sean Keohane (Milton, Mass.) and Cranbrook Bucs left wing Donovan Frias (Hudson, Mass.) — entering their first year of eligibility for the NHL draft.

A few committed players shined while a handful of uncommitted prospects continued to state their case to area colleges for why they should have that coveted college logo next to their names on the line chart.

Below is a look at the 2023 NHL draft prospects, committed recruits and uncommitted players who shined at the 2022 Beantown Summer Classic’s Committed Division.