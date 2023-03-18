New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
College

9 takeaways from the Hockey East semifinals

By

Alex Jefferies leads Merrimack with 41 points. (Jim Stankiewicz/Merrimack Athletics)

BOSTON — It wasn’t the best hockey ever played on the TD Garden ice, but all four teams in Friday night’s Hockey East semifinals treated the fans in attendance to close, nail-biting playoff hockey.

Top-seeded Boston University scored with just over two minutes to play in regulation to force overtime against Providence. In the extra session, Quinn Hutson buried the game-winning goal to send the Terriers to the final.

Meeting BU on Saturday night is Merrimack, winners by an identical 2-1 score, but it took the Warriors double overtime. Matt Copponi’s (Mansfield, Mass.) clincher sent Merrimack past UMass Lowell and onto the championship for just the second time in program history.

Here are full recaps of both games plus nine takeaways.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

How Matt Copponi fulfilled a lifelong dream in the Hockey East semifinals

In a game between the two oldest teams in Hockey East, the youngest player made the difference. Matt Copponi scored at 10:05 of the second…
Read More

9 takeaways from the Hockey East semifinals

BOSTON — It wasn’t the best hockey ever played on the TD Garden ice, but all four teams in Friday night’s Hockey East semifinals treated…
Read More

10 Hockey East thoughts heading into championship weekend

This is one of my favorite weekends of the hockey calendar with the Hockey East Championships and MIAA finals at the TD Garden in Boston.…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter