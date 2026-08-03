9 takeaways from first few days of Aug. 1 college hockey recruiting

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Jack O'Dell committed to Princeton on Monday. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)
There have been some big names to come off the board, both locally and nationally, since Aug. 1, which is the day rising juniors in high school became eligible to commit to Division 1 college hockey programs.
It's still been relatively quiet.
Local high-end programs like Boston College, Boston University, Harvard, Providence College and UMass have been quiet halfway through Aug. 3.
But other local schools have been active. And national powerhouses like Minnesota and Michigan State have been just as active as usual.
Plus, a local '07 is now back on the market for a college commitment.
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