9 takeaways from 2024 Harrington Invitational Tournament

Hannah Weyerhaeuser had a strong weekend driving play for BB&N. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

MILTON, Mass. — Williston Northampton rolled to a 4-0-0 sweep of the Harrington Invitational Tournament, finishing with a 3-0 victory over BB&N to win its second title in three seasons.

The Wildcats ended the weekend with three straight shutouts and a 19-1 scoring differential.

The Harrington featured three of our top five teams between Williston, Nobles and BB&N, as well as others pushing to contend. Some of the weekend's highlights included the Wildcats getting revenge against Nobles, 2-0, in a rematch of last year's Elite 8 title game. You also had BB&N dominating the first two days of the tournament as well as a tight matchup between Nobles and Lawrence Academy on Friday.

There’s a lot to unpack from the weekend. So, let’s dive into some standouts and takeaways from the 43rd Harrington Tournament.