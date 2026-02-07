New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Prep Schools

9 standouts, takeaways from Rivers-Belmont Hill tie

Avatar photo
By

Derrick Huang, a Yale commit, was great for Rivers against Belmont Hill. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

WESTON, Mass. — The puck was funneled into the high slot.

No. 4 Belmont Hill had six skaters on the ice, while Rivers, who was killing a penalty, had four. With 1:00 showing on the clock, Belmont Hill senior forward Matthew Carolan (Stow, Mass.) caught the puck from sophomore defenseman Nick Ware (Weymouth, Mass.) and fired a shot into the top of the net, tying the game, 3-3.

Despite a late push and overtime, that's how the score stayed.

Rivers moved to 11-6-2 with the tie, while Belmont Hill is now 14-5-4.

Let's dive into some standouts and takeaways.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

9 standouts, takeaways from Rivers-Belmont Hill tie

WESTON, Mass. — The puck was funneled into the high slot. No. 4 Belmont Hill had six skaters on the ice, while Rivers, who was…
Read More

How Jamie Glance found success with the NTDP

Last summer, Jamie Glance read the book “Atomic Habits” by James Clear, and it changed the way he approached life at the U.S. National Team…
Read More

2026 NHL Draft rankings: The top 13 from New England

The NHL Draft has become very boom-or-bust in New England. In 2023, Will Smith (Lexington, Mass.) and Ryan Leonard (Amherst, Mass.) were picked inside the…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter