9 standouts, takeaways from Rivers-Belmont Hill tie

Derrick Huang, a Yale commit, was great for Rivers against Belmont Hill. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

WESTON, Mass. — The puck was funneled into the high slot.

No. 4 Belmont Hill had six skaters on the ice, while Rivers, who was killing a penalty, had four. With 1:00 showing on the clock, Belmont Hill senior forward Matthew Carolan (Stow, Mass.) caught the puck from sophomore defenseman Nick Ware (Weymouth, Mass.) and fired a shot into the top of the net, tying the game, 3-3.

Despite a late push and overtime, that's how the score stayed.

Rivers moved to 11-6-2 with the tie, while Belmont Hill is now 14-5-4.

Let's dive into some standouts and takeaways.