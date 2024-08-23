New England Hockey Journal

Prep Schools

9 standouts from Team Cox’s win in Foxboro Prep League championship

By

Joe Marchi factored into three goals for Team Cox in the championship. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

FOXBORO, Mass. — It was quite the ending to summer hockey.

Joe Marchi (Foxboro, Mass.) had the puck right above the face-off circle and fired a shot at goalie Carson Mertz (Coventry, R.I.), who made the initial stop. But the rebound bounced out and onto Ben Short's (Lunenburg, Mass.) stick.

Rather than take an immediate shot, Short held onto it, moving to his backhand and putting it above Mertz, giving Team Cox a 4-3, double-overtime win over Team Omicioli in the Foxboro Prep League championship.

I was at most Foxboro Prep League games this summer and Thursday night's title fight was the best. It featured a little bit of everything.

