9 standouts from Malden Catholic’s 2-1 win over PLNR

Malden Catholic celebrates Nevin Mustone's (11) third-period goal against PLNR. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

MALDEN, Mass. — There was no shortage of drama as Malden Catholic took down Peabody/Lynnfield/North Reading, 2-1, in a goalie duel on Senior Night.

Junior forward Nevin Mustone (Medford, Mass.) had a goal and an assist for the Lancers, and sophomore forward Avery White (Medford, Mass.) also scored. Senior goalie Megan Mullarkey (Wilmington, Mass.) made 18 saves.

Senior goalie Alyse Mutti (North Reading, Mass.) made 39 saves for PLNR, and freshman Sydney Zizza (Peabody, Mass.) scored.

After both goalies kept things scoreless through most of the first two periods, White finally opened the scoring when she got MC on the board with 11 seconds left in the second. Mustone worked the puck to the front of the net, and White buried it in front.

Mustone doubled the lead with 6:45 left in regulation. Mutti made the initial save before getting taken down as Mustone crashed the net and chipped the rebound over the pile.

Zizza got the Tanners on the board with four minutes left in regulation, putting it home from the left dot as she fell.

From there, the Lancers stifled PLNR's bid to complete the comeback.

Let's dive into 10 standouts from the top-10 girls MIAA matchup.