9 standouts from Assabet’s 19U Mass. State title win over Spitfires

Assabet celebrates its second straight 19U Mass. state title. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

MARLBORO, Mass. — Make that two in a row for Kelly McManus Souza's 19U Assabet squad, which took down the Massachusetts Spitfires, 2-0, on Sunday afternoon for its second straight Massachusetts 19U Tier 1 state title.

Elizabeth Allen (Brookline, Mass.) and Kimee Duplessis (Framingham, Mass.) scored for Assabet. Annika Jonas (Weston, Mass.), Ines Khamis (Lancaster, Mass.) and Liz Luong (Framingham, Mass.) combined for the shutout.

Allen opened the scoring less than five minutes into the second.

After Ava Decourcey (Rockland, Mass.) broke up a Spitfires 2-on-1 in the defensive zone, Caroline Averill (Wayland, Mass.) led the rush the other way at the end of her shift, putting a low shot on net for a rebound. It popped right to Allen at the left circle, and she one-timed it to the top-left corner.

Duplessis doubled the lead with less than five minutes to go in the second, going top shelf after the Spitfires coughed it up in the slot.

The Spitfires had a golden opportunity to get back into the game when Lyla Rahn (Stratham, N.H.) was assessed a five-minute major and game misconduct for head contact late in the second. Assabet held the Spitfires at bay and limited their chances, killing off the major.

Sarah Powers (Lynnfield, Mass.) drew a hook to put the Spitfires on the power play late, but they couldn't muster any offense.

With the win, Assabet automatically received a bid to USA Hockey Nationals, which will be in Amherst, N.Y., from March 24-29. The Spitfires could still qualify on an at-large basis.

Between Assabet and the Spitfires, there were 25 Division 1 commits on the ice, plus several others committed to Division 3 or committed for other sports.

Let's dive into nine standouts from the game.