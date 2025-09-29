Kiera Bruen (facing) celebrates her goal for the Valley Jr. Warriors against the Boston Americans. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

HAVERHILL, Mass. — Despite what Sunday's seasonable temperatures may suggest, the prep hockey season is drawing closer and closer with each passing weekend of fall hockey.

There was hardly a shortage of local NEPSAC talent, many with collegiate commitments in hand, on the ice at the Haverhill Valley Forum on Sunday as the Valley Jr. Warriors 19Us took down the Boston Americans, 5-1, behind a flurry of offense.

After being deadlocked at one apiece late in the first period, the Jr. Warriors rattled off four straight goals, starting with Peyton Wierl's go-ahead, power-play redirect late in the first period, before Grace Riley made it 3-1 with a minute left in the period.

Kiera Bruen (West Roxbury, Mass.) made it 4-1 three minutes into the third, and Addy Peel (Scarborough, Maine) tacked on another as time expired for the 5-1 final.

Let's dive into nine standouts from the game.