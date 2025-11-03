New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Prospects

9 standouts from 19U Mid Fairfield’s win over Bay State Breakers

Avatar photo
By

Sophie Frost
Sophie Frost (middle) scored a natural hat trick for Mid Fairfield on Sunday. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

FOXBORO, Mass. – It was all about Sophie Frost at the Foxboro Sports Center on Sunday afternoon.

Poised for a strong senior season at Deerfield, the Yale commit led the way for the 19U Mid Fairfield CT Stars, scoring a natural hat trick to pace a 4-0 win over the Bay State Breakers.

Frost opened the scoring with 2:53 to go in the first as she and Olivia Austen (Darien, Conn.) capitalized on a turnover. Austen found Frost all alone down low, and she cut to the middle for the backhand score. Frost doubled the lead just 36 seconds later, burying a one-timer from the high slot on a feed from Annie Schwarz (Fairfield, Conn.). 

Frost cashed in again five minutes into the second period to complete the hat trick, burying the rebound off of Katelyn Tortorella's shot from the point. 

Natalie Beach made it 4-0 with 2:39 to go in regulation on a shot from the right dot after Tortorella found her on a cross-ice dish.

Let's dive into nine standouts from the game.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Berkshire: What to expect in boys prep hockey in 2025-26

This will be Kevin Czepiel's third season as Berkshire's head coach. The Bears have improved in both previous seasons. They went from 11 to 20…
Read More

What’s the future of New England fall hockey? Coaches weigh in

This fall hockey season felt different. Sure, there were the usual suspects full of top 18U, 16U, 15O and 14U players. The Boston Junior Eagles,…
Read More
Phillips Andover

Phillips Andover: What to expect in girls prep hockey in 2025-26

Phillips Andover was right there last season. After toppling defending champion No. 4 Nobles in the Elite 8 quarterfinals and top-seeded Williston in the semis,…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter