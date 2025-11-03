9 standouts from 19U Mid Fairfield’s win over Bay State Breakers

Sophie Frost (middle) scored a natural hat trick for Mid Fairfield on Sunday. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

FOXBORO, Mass. – It was all about Sophie Frost at the Foxboro Sports Center on Sunday afternoon.

Poised for a strong senior season at Deerfield, the Yale commit led the way for the 19U Mid Fairfield CT Stars, scoring a natural hat trick to pace a 4-0 win over the Bay State Breakers.

Frost opened the scoring with 2:53 to go in the first as she and Olivia Austen (Darien, Conn.) capitalized on a turnover. Austen found Frost all alone down low, and she cut to the middle for the backhand score. Frost doubled the lead just 36 seconds later, burying a one-timer from the high slot on a feed from Annie Schwarz (Fairfield, Conn.).

Frost cashed in again five minutes into the second period to complete the hat trick, burying the rebound off of Katelyn Tortorella's shot from the point.

Natalie Beach made it 4-0 with 2:39 to go in regulation on a shot from the right dot after Tortorella found her on a cross-ice dish.

Let's dive into nine standouts from the game.