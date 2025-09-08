9 standouts from 19U Islanders’ win over Northeast Generals

Westminster's Mya Polastry impressed for the Islanders in their win over the Northeast Generals. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

TYNGSBORO, Mass. — The fall hockey season is back in full swing.

NEGHL action kicked off this weekend with top club programs around the region taking the ice. On Sunday, I made the trip up to Skate 3 in Tyngsboro to catch the 19U Tier 1 Islanders' 3-2 win over the Northeast Generals 19Us.

Austin Prep was all over the win as Sarah Sampson (Wilmington, Mass.) scored the eventual game-deciding goal for the Islanders, while Alex Herbert (Reading, Mass.) was stout in the crease protecting the one-goal lead.

Maeve Lomasney (Andover, Mass.) opened the scoring for the Islanders, swiping in a loose puck in a scramble around the crease five minutes into the opening frame. Emmie Lembcke answered for the Generals as time wound down in the first, going top shelf with a long-range wrister.

Hannah Macron restored the lead for the Islanders when she buried her own rebound on a bang-bang wraparound chance in front early in the second. Cora Buzzard tied it for the Generals three minutes later with a wrister from the left circle.

Sampson struck with six minutes left in the second, scoring inside the left post for the go-ahead goal. From there, Herbert held it down in net.

Let's dive into 10 standouts from the game.