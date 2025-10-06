Assabet celebrates Maggie Averill's go-ahead goal against the East Coast Wizards. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

CONCORD, Mass. — Assabet Valley was on its heels.

Emma MacPherson (Sandwich, Mass.) tied it for the East Coast Wizards 19Us with seven minutes left in the second period . After falling behind in the first period, the Wizards had dominated much of the second period with possession and dangerous scoring chances, thanks to several power plays.

But Assabet had a chance to flip the momentum back in their favor with a late power play, and they made no mistake.

Maggie Averill (Wayland, Mass.) got the puck at the top of the umbrella, cut toward middle ice and fired a heavy wrist shot on net that changed direction and found a way inside the left post to restore Assabet's one-goal lead with two minutes left in the period.

From there, Assabet held the Wizards at bay in the third period for the 2-1 win in Sunday's NEGHL action.

It marked one of the top matchups of the 19U fall slate, as the two rosters combined for 21 college commits.

Let's dive into 10 standouts from the high-powered clash.