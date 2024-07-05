9 standout U16 defenders and goalies from the Wizards Showcase

Loomis Chaffee's Carly Dann has an impressive mix of size, skill and smarts on defense. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

BEDFORD, Mass. — One of the biggest events of the offseason calendar is in the rearview.

The Wizards Showcase took over the Edge Sports Center this past weekend, featuring 31 teams from New England, the western U.S. and western Canada and some of the best prospects in the U19, U16 and U14 age groups.

I spent my weekend focusing primarily on the U16 and U19 teams, doing my best to see each New England team at least once. All told, I saw 21 total games, most for at least two periods.

We already broke down eight standout forwards as well as eight standout defenders and goalies among the U19s earlier this week. After breaking down nine standout U16 forwards, it's time to wrap up with the standout defenders and goalies among the U16s.

Here are eight players who impressed.