9 standout forwards from the New Year’s Prep Puck Drop

Nora Curtis (24) had a four-point game as Williston won the New Year's Prep Puck Drop. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. — Some of the top teams in girls prep hockey rang in 2025 earlier this week at the New Year's Prep Puck Drop, hosted by St. George's.

Aside from the host Dragons (6-4-0), the tournament featured Canterbury (1-6-0), Cushing (10-2-0), Hill School (7-5-0), Rivers (7-2-0) and Williston Northampton (9-0-0).

Just as it did at the Harrington Tournament before the holiday break, Williston ran the table, adding a second trophy to this season's collection. The Wildcats shut out Cushing, 5-0, in Monday's championship after beating Rivers, 5-1, and Canterbury, 8-1, on Sunday. Nora Curtis powered Williston with two goals and two assists against Cushing, while Olivia Ferebee and River Grady (Bedford, NH) combined for the clean sheet.

I made it down to St. George's on Monday morning to take in the final day of action. In addition to the championship, I caught Rivers' 4-1 win over Hill as well as St. George's 5-2 triumph over Canterbury.

We'll get into some standout defenders from the day later this week. For now, here are nine forwards who stood out.