9 standout forwards from 16U Mass. state tournament

JT Rothstein is committed to Harvard. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

MARLBORO, Mass. — The Massachusetts boys hockey state championships took place at the New England Sports Center this past weekend.

Teams across the 15O, 16U and 18U levels battled for a chance to represent the Bay State at the USA Hockey national championships next spring.

I spent Saturday and Sunday focused on the 16U Tier I teams. Here are the teams I saw:

American Hockey Academy

Boston Jr. Eagles

Cape Cod Whalers

East Coast Militia

Lovell Academy

Neponset Valley River Rats

NS Wings

South Shore Kings

We got into standouts from the East Coast Militia's championship win over the Boston Jr. Eagles earlier this week. We'll also get into standout defensemen and goalies from the overall tournament

For now, let's dive into some forward standouts from the tournament.