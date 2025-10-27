9 standout defenders from Beantown Fall Classic 15O Invite

Jorden Marzi will play for Rivers this winter. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

BOSTON — Some of North America's top 15O teams were in action in Boston this weekend. Games were held at Walter Brown Arena, Steriti Rink, Warrior Ice Arena and Conte Forum.

It was the perfect setting to see how high-end 15O prospects fared against one another.

Junior hockey scouts surely would agree with that. If you threw a rock at any of the many games this weekend, you surely would've hit a USHL or QMJHL scout. These players were all born in 2010 and are eligible to be picked by those junior leagues next spring.

It was also a great place to catch some of New England prep's rising stars this winter.

I already did a story on the standout forwards. Now, let's shift focus to the standout defensemen and goalies from the event.