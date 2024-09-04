9 standout 15O defenders from Eastern Alliance Kickoff

MARLBORO, Mass. — The New England Sports Center was bustling with people from all over the United States as the Eastern Alliance Kickoff was held from Friday through Monday.
I spent the weekend watching 15O teams. It's a crucial stage for those prospects.
For the select few, it's a chance to be looked at by the U.S. National Team Development Program. For others, it's all about making a good first impression for the Division 1 coaches in attendance.
Still, the majority are looking to take a big step this fall so that they're ready to own a bigger spot in their prep or high school lineup.
Here is the full list of teams I saw:
- Boston Jr. Eagles
- New Jersey Rockets
- Mid Fairfield Rangers
- Florida Alliance North
- Long Island Gulls
- Cape Cod Whalers
- Yale Jr. Bulldogs
- St. Louis AAA Blues
- Neponset Valley River Rats
- Buffalo Jr. Sabres
The Jr. Eagles finished as the champs of the event, taking down Mid Fairfield in Monday's championship. Ryder Bisson (Winchester, Mass.) won the game in overtime on a nice shot from the high slot.
Let's dive into nine standout defensemen and goalies that I saw. I already took a look at the standout forwards.