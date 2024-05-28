9 players from New England picked for girls ’06 national camp

Morgan McGathey (Braintree, Mass.) was third in the NEPSAC with 29 goals and fifth with 42 points this season. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

New England will be well represented at USA Hockey's Girls National 2006 Training Camp.

In total, 38 of the best 2006-born players in the country (20 forwards, 14 defenders and four goalies) will take the ice at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, from July 19-22. For the 2006's, USA Hockey selected players based on in-season competition.

Of the nine skaters selected, eight hail from Massachusetts. Catherine Collins (South Burlington, Vt.), a Princeton commit and rising senior defender at Loomis Chaffee, will represent the New England District, which is separate from Massachusetts in the eyes of USA Hockey.

Here are selections, listed alphabetically.