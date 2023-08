Caroline Averill is a standout player for Phillips Andover. (Colin Smith/NEHJ)

It's hard to find a better rivalry in hockey than the United States and Canada. That rivalry will be renewed Aug. 16-19, as the Under-18 Series gets underway in Lake Placid, N.Y.

On Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday, the United States will take on Canada at Herb Brooks Arena.

The event is an interesting preview for the International Ice Hockey Federation U18 Women's World Championship.

One thing the United States team will be full of is New Englanders.