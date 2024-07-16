9 New Englanders invited to USA Hockey’s women’s National Festival

Caroline Harvey is a former NAHA and Bishop Kearney Selects standout. (Meg Kelly/Wisconsin Athletics)

There will be even more New England representation in Lake Placid next month.

There are 13 New England natives already headed to USA Hockey's Under-18 Select Camp from Aug. 4-9 at the Northwood School. That same week, USA Hockey will hold the women's National Festival at the Olympic Center from Aug. 4-11, bringing nine more local invitees to upstate New York.

The festival is part of the evaluation process for the 2024-25 U.S. Women's National Team and the Rivalry Series with Canada. It is also part of the selection process for the U18 and Collegiate Women's Select Team rosters for the U18 and Collegiate Series against Canada.

Of the nine New England skaters selected, six hail from Massachusetts. The list includes recent NEPSAC standouts like Princeton's Emerson O'Leary (Marion, Mass.), who graduated from Nobles in 2022, and Boston College's Sammy Taber (Tewksbury, Mass.), who graduated from Cushing in 2023. Also among the invitees are other current NCAA stars like Wisconsin's Caroline Harvey (Salem, N.H.).

The selections are listed alphabetically with their hometown and most recent team.