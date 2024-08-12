9 New England natives make U.S. women’s Under-18 Select roster

Bishop Kearney's Megan Healy had three points (two goals) in four games on defense at U18 Select Camp. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

Following strong showings at last week's girls Under-18 Select Camp in Lake Placid, N.Y., nine New England natives made USA Hockey's women's Under-18 Select Team for the annual U18 Series against Canada.

The U18 Series features three games between Team USA and Team Canada. This year's series will be held at Canada Games Park in St. Catherine's, Ont., from Aug. 14-17. The U.S. holds a 14-3-5-23 (W-OTW-OTL-L) record in 15 previous meetings with Canada in the event, which is a precursor to the 2025 IIHF Under-18 World Championship in January.

The U18 Series will coincide with the Collegiate Series between Team USA and Canada. Wisconsin's Caroline Harvey (Salem, N.H.), Northeastern's Skylar Irving (Kingston, Mass.) and Minnesota's Sydney Morrow (Darien, Conn.) will represent the region.

Of the nine New Englanders on the 25-player roster for the U18s, seven hail from Massachusetts. Maggie Averill (Wayland, Mass.) and Megan Healy (South Burlington, Vt.) are among five players on the roster who helped the U.S. win gold at the 2024 IIHF U18 Women's Worlds.

Here are the U18 Series selections from New England, listed alphabetically.