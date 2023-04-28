9 New England defensemen to watch in 2023 USHL Phase 1 Draft

Everett Baldwin plays for the Jr. Eagles and St. George's. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

On Tuesday, lots of players around New England will wait to see if a USHL team selects them in the USHL Phase 1 Draft.

Sixteen teams will select players from the 2007 birth year over 10 rounds. The draft begins at 5 p.m. ET.

Last season, the highest-selected defenseman from New England was Kaden Muir (Manchester, N.H.), who was the first pick of the second round and went to Tri-City. Milton Academy's Chris Romaine (Boston, Mass.) was selected six picks later by Omaha.

There will definitely be defensemen picked from New England this season. As I did looking at the forwards to watch for this draft, I've listed players below in a high-chance and sleepers section.

Let's dive in.